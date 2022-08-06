Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 6, 2022 @ 11:14 pm
A Greenwood man has died after a fire Saturday afternoon at 310 Sunshine Circle.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the man as 57-year-old Mark Anthony Brooks. He died at the scene.
Details were uncertain as of Saturday evening. An investigation is ongoing.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.