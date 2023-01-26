Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency From staff reports Jan 26, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood High School was put on hold this morning related to a medical emergency involving a student.The hold began at 9 a.m. and was lifted at 9:20 a.m. and the school returned to normal operation.According to a post on Greenwood County School District 50’s social media, EMS took the student to Self Regional Medical Center for evaluation.During a hold, students and teachers stay in classrooms until an “all clear” is announced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured Cold temps, broken pipes displace tenants from Greenwood Building Fire damages Greenwood home Fire displaces about 17 people at Abbeville apartment complex Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Boys & Girls Club display at the library 12 Nursing Graduates from Greenwood County Receive Pins Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class