While dousing a fire in a scrap metal pile Tuesday morning, Greenwood County firefighters were called out to a burning house on Lake Greenwood, according to officials.
Firefighters started Tuesday with a call at 7 a.m. of a fire in a scrap metal pile at C&C Metal Recycling's facility off Wingert Road, said County Fire Chief Steve Holmes. Though he couldn't pinpoint the cause of the fire, Holmes said it sparked in a pile of "fluff," or the material left over after vehicles are shredded for metal recycling.
He said the fire was similar to one that sparked Sept. 9 at C&C, where a pile of fluff caught fire and crews used a combination of water and foam to douse the flames. While firefighters were putting out Tuesday's fire, they got a call at 8 a.m. about another structure fire.
A house on the 200-block of Beach Drive caught fire, although Holmes said he didn't know what caused this fire either. He said a woman was home when the fire started, but she wasn't aware when it first sparked. A neighbor came over, knocked on the door and told her the house's garage had caught fire.
The woman got out unharmed, but by the time firefighters arrived the house was already visibly ablaze.
"Two working fires, for us what I generally do is put out an all-call," Holmes said.
He said fire crews from Ware Shoals and Troy came out to help deal with the fires. Because the calls came at the start of a workday, they had to find volunteer fire staff who were available to respond to the calls.
Crews cleared out from both scenes and were back in service by about 1 p.m. The Beach Avenue house appeared to be a total loss, Holmes said.