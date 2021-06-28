Deputies are seeking a missing woman in Greenwood who was last seen June 20 along Highway 221 South.
Megan Brittain Floyd, 31, is 5 foot 7 inches tall and about 125 pounds. She was last spotted by a relative on June 20 walking along Highway 72/221 headed toward Bradley, said Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeff Graham.
The woman didn't want to get in the car with her relative and kept walking, so the relative called deputies to see if they could check on her. Graham said two deputies spoke with her on June 20, and she said she wanted to walk and clear her head.
Her family has not heard from her since, and they reported her missing on June 22. Anyone who spots her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lt. Mike Murdock at 864-942-8590.