As the wind begins to pick up and rain moves in, officials have now issued a tornado watch for Greenwood County until 8 p.m. A wind advisory is also in effect until Saturday. 

Greenwood Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said the forecast has not changed much, but the atmosphere is still unstable. The most severe weather will be moving through between 3-6 p.m.

