Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
As the wind begins to pick up and rain moves in, officials have now issued a tornado watch for Greenwood County until 8 p.m. A wind advisory is also in effect until Saturday.
Greenwood Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said the forecast has not changed much, but the atmosphere is still unstable. The most severe weather will be moving through between 3-6 p.m.
“We’re not as bad off as we would be if it was the middle of April,” she said.
Crews are already preparing trucks and workers for the possibility of power outages and fallen trees.
“We’ve been watching the different forecasts and just keeping an eye on where things were moving. Hopefully, the wind isn’t as bad. You just don’t really know what you’re going to get,” said Adam Hedden, Greenwood CPW electric department director.
He added they are already stocking trucks with parts and have made sure all tools and equipment are gassed up and ready to go.
“If you’ve got something out, please call in and let us know and we’ll respond as quickly as we can,” he said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.