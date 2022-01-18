While sunny skies led to dry roads for much of the Lakelands, some icy back roads around Ware Shoals were still cause for concern in Greenwood County School District 51.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse announced the district will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday, noting that temperatures won't rise above freezing until 9 a.m. She included photos that showed stretches of roads with patches of ice.
"Wherever you’re coming from, please drive safely," Sprouse wrote. "Allow extra time for travel. Even some of our highways have runoff, which will result in black ice until the temperature gets sufficiently above freezing."
Abbeville County schools and Greenwood County School District 50 announced plans to return to in-person classes Wednesday. Schools in Ninety Six were not affected by the weather while McCormick County's district is in eLearning this week because of COVID-19 numbers.
Laurens County school districts 55 and 56 announced Wednesday would be another virtual day. In a video posted to social media, District 56 Superintendent David O'Shields cited the dual problems of pandemic and icy weather.
He said about 30 employees are out because of COVID-19 with two dozen or so others unable to make it in safely because of conditions where they live, including a number who live outside the district.
"We could cover the COVID numbers," O'Shields said, but not when others were still affected by the winter storm.