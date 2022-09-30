Greenwood County residents asked not to burn From staff reports Sep 30, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood County fire officials are asking residents not to burn outdoors in the lead up to Hurricane Ian.The winds from Ian and dry conditions are linked to close to 10 brush fires in the past 24 hours, the Greenwood County Fire Service announced on social media late Friday morning."This is taxing to our resources and also poses a huge threat to property especially under these conditions," the post said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hurricane Ian Greenwood County Fire Service Official Resident Threat Social Media Condition Most read news Police: Greenwood man dies in shooting that leaves 2 others injured Driver dies in overnight crash in Laurens County Greenwood police search for missing 16-year-old Greenwood authorities apprehend suspect in Saturday pursuit Former McCormick County deputy faces attempted murder, misconduct charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Countybank continues to grow trust department GCCF awards funding to The Museum and Railroad Historical Center Ashley inducted into Hudson Berry Chapter