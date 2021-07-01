Authorities said a woman who was found nine days after she was reported missing and is safe.
A relative saw the woman on June 20 as she was walking along Highway 72/221 headed toward Bradley, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. The woman didn’t want to get in the car with her relative and kept walking, so the relative called deputies to see if they could check on her.
Deputies spoke with her that day, and she said she wanted to walk and clear her head. After not seeing the woman for two days, her family reported her missing on June 22.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office told media in an email she “has been located and is safe.”