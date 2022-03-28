Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie is taking a job in the private sector after more than three years steering Greenwood on behalf of City Council.
Wilkie took over the city manager job in December 2018, after Charlie Barrineau left following 18 years of leadership that oversaw the revitalization of Uptown. Wilkie had served as Barrineau’s assistant for nine years, and was soon hired for the role after he resigned.
But after overseeing the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and spearheading the city’s efforts to get its $11.65 million share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Wilkie is taking a new path.
“A job opportunity presented itself to me, I didn’t seek it out,” Wilkie said. “I’m excited, but I hate to leave the city.”
Wilkie said she was offered a role as a consultant with MRB Group, an engineering, architecture and strategic planning firm based in Charleston. MRB Group offers support services for municipal governments. This program was spearheaded by former Greenwood Partnership Alliance head Heather Simmons Jones who, after leaving the partnership in 2020, joined MRB in March 2021 to help expand its local government services to Charleston.
“It gives me the opportunity to use my skill set to help other communities that may not have a city manager,” Wilkie said of her new job, where she will work in municipal services.
Wilkie helped steer the city through the unanticipated challenges of COVID-19, and although she said her years with the city were at times stressful, she’s proud of the city staff’s endurance. But handling the federal funds coming in as a response to the pandemic and being Greenwood’s city manager feel like two separate full-time jobs, she said.
“I think it’s a testament to our community that we’re coming out of this in a positive way,” she said.
Wilkie said she’s discussed her resignation with council for weeks, and has made recommendations to them on how to proceed in filling her role. She handed in her official letter of resignation March 22, and May 6 will be her last day as Greenwood’s city manager.
“I’m disappointed to lose the best city manager in the state, and I mean that,” said Mayor Brandon Smith, “but I’m equally excited for her role in the private sector.”
Smith said Wilkie has been an asset to Greenwood, and helped put the city in a favorable position coming out of the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said with her leadership in securing ARPA funds, Greenwood is posed to do great things.
At a called meeting Monday, six members of city council voted to appoint Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas as interim city manager effective May 2. The job of city manager will be posted to solicit applications.
“Julie has been an amazing mentor,” Thomas said. “We’re going to keep the train on the tracks for as long as we need to, and let the staff know they’ll be fully supported.”
Councilwoman Betty Boles said Wilkie will be dearly missed, but she’s looking forward to working with Thomas in the meantime.
“It was a joy getting to know her,” Boles said. “It’s been a joy working with her and growing with the city and all the new and innovative ideas that she had.”
Councilwoman Niki Hutto echoed Boles’ respect for Wilkie, and her excitement in working with Thomas moving forward.
“I thought she did an excellent job in extremely stressful situations,” Hutto said. “She did an extremely good job and I admire her greatly. I wish her the best in her endeavors.”
For Councilman Ronnie Ables, there wasn’t a bad word to say. He remembered when Wilkie was Barrineau’s assistant, and said it was good to watch her reach the manager’s position, then take an opportunity that could be better for her.
“I told her, ‘Julie, you’ve got to do what’s best for your family,’” he said.
Wilkie said she’s not leaving her hometown, and will be able to stay connected to Greenwood while working her new job. She’s offered Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas any help he needs in the interim while he handles matters for council as they decide how to fill the manager position.
“I love Greenwood, I’m from here,” Wilkie said. “I hate to leave Greenwood, but we’ve got a good council and staff.”