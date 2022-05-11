Greenwood lost a fighter Wednesday morning.
After years of health struggles, City Council member Patricia Partlow died of complications following a routine surgery.
“She was very caring about others and the well-being of her community,” said her daughter, Shantell Partlow. “She was an advocate for the youth, to do good things in their community and be the best people they could be.”
Partlow sought to be a model citizen. She wanted to be the person people came to in order to get their problems fixed in Greenwood. When she ran for city council in 2020, she said she wanted to be the catalyst for change in Ward 2.
“Here was my opportunity to now get into a position to make some change in my community,” she told the Index-Journal.
Partlow was active in her community, serving with the Food Bank of Greenwood County. She owned a barbershop in Ninety Six and would offer free haircuts to children during back-to-school events.
Partlow studied criminal justice at Benedict College and surgical technology at Piedmont Technical College. She served for 13 years in the U.S. Army, and was a radio personality on 1090 AM and 1450 AM, while running her own internet radio show.
Shantell said her mother had struggled with her health for a few years, but things escalated in 2020 when she had to have major surgery. Shantell said she was grateful she was able to be with Partlow through much of her illness.
Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass said Partlow cared deeply for her community, and through her military and community service and served her country, her city and her family well.
“She was certainly gone too soon,” Mayor Brandon Smith said. “I would have loved to have spent more time with her and understood her perspectives more. She was certainly a benefit to council during her short time. There will continue to be big shoes to fill.”
During a Wednesday night service streamed on Facebook, Bishop Oliver T. McCray Jr. told Morris Chapel Baptist Church that Partlow was an advocate and a fighter.
Recalling his last meeting with her on Monday, McCray told his congregants that even as Partlow’s health failed, she continued to do all she could for the community.
“But she’s no longer suffering,” he said. “God doesn’t make any mistakes, and when God calls your name, all we have to do is be ready.”
McCray said he’s saddened at her death.
“But we press on because that’s what Pat would want us to do.”
Partlow won her election to fill the seat left vacant when council member Linda Edwards died following her own health struggles.
“There would be some times at council meetings where I’d ask (Partlow) how she’s doing,” Bass said. “She’s fought a strong fight. She didn’t let her illness stop her from performing her duties for city council. We’re going to miss her. She asked such tough questions and questions we needed to ask. I’m going to miss her.”