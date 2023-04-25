Gray Court woman dies after wreck in Laurens County From staff reports Apr 25, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Gray Court woman died hours after a wreck that occurred Saturday on Greenpond Road in Laurens County, officials said Tuesday.Deputy Coroner Bill Williams said 63-year-old Carol Ann Honeycutt died of her injuries.Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said at 2:21 p.m. Saturday, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on Greenpond Road when it hit Honeycutt’s Lexus SUV as it was trying to turn into a private drive.The driver of the truck and Honeycutt were taken to an area hospital, Bolt said. Williams said Honeycutt died at 5:47 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Transportation Most read news Greenwood restaurateur accuses officer of excessive force Attack at Northside Middle School sends student to hospital Greenwood PD faces lawsuit over traffic stop Greenwood police: Child airlifted after crash Family: Human remains thought to be 26-year-old who disappeared in 2015 Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latino Student Summit promotes education, career opportunities Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored Lander’s third annual Art Walk celebrates students’ creativity, passion