An online fundraiser for the Lopez family seeks to help pay for funeral expenses and medical bills after a wreck killed Angelica Aguilar and injured her son, Luis. From left are Roselin Lopez, Emmanuel Lopez Aguilar, Adrianna Magaly Lopez Aguilar and Angelica Aguilar Vazquez.
The last week of Angelica Aguilar Vazquez’ life is seared into Roselin Lopez’ memory.
Sitting in his home in Greenwood, he recalled hugs and words of encouragement from his priest at Our Lady of Lourdes. He remembered the floral shawl Angelica, his wife, wore over a brilliant red dress at church a week before the wreck that took her life.
Ingrained in his memory are the conversations they had together about what she wanted done with her remains when she eventually died. He remembered her asking him to set work aside for a weekend so they could travel to see family in the mountains of Tennessee.
He remembered standing on porch steps, with her holding his face and planting kiss after kiss on him. He can still picture her before the wreck, dressed in all white, insisting she take a dip in the cold waters of a nearby riverbank. He saw her wading into the water; the family had to scare a snake away that started swimming toward her, and she told Roselin how much she loved him afterward.
The family was in separate vehicles when the wreck happened Aug. 13. Roselin was driving a different car when the 2016 Honda Pilot Angelica was in ran off the road, hit a culvert, embankment and a tree before coming to a stop, according to Tennessee media reports.
The scene was chaos for the family, Roselin said. Their 17-year-old son Luis had been in the car with Angelica, and Roselin helped get him out and onto some nearby grass. Today, Luis is recovering from several injuries and broken bones on his left side.
People at the scene urged Roselin not to move Angelica, who had been flung forward. He said Luis was flown to a nearby hospital while he and the rest of the family followed Angelica in an ambulance. It was there doctors told Roselin she had died.
Luis is healing and going through physical therapy now, and Roselin says he worries for their younger son who still struggles to understand that Angelica is gone. But the family has support. Roselin’s brother, Trinidad Lopez, has been there for him, as have many other relatives. Roselin said that at the funeral service Saturday, hundreds of family members crowded the church inside and out.
Trinidad has helped set up an online fundraiser on GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses. Roselin said his brother’s willingness to help has been a relief in a difficult time, and that any donations are welcome. As of Monday afternoon, about $14,700 had been raised by more than 180 donors.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.