As part of a consolidation of some of its operations, Fujifilm will close four of its plants in Greenwood by September 2022, which will eliminate about 400 positions.
The company said the work would move to other Fujifilm facilities and to third parties. Affected employees were told Thursday morning before the announcement.
"Market economic trends and a declining demand for many of the products manufactured in Greenwood challenged us to focus on how we adapt our efforts to continue to build a global, sustainable approach for Fujifilm,” Todd Croker, president of FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A. Inc., said in a release announcing the closures.
The company will retain nearly 300 Greenwood employees in roles such as warehousing and distribution, the Personalized Photo Products Lab, information technology, finance, human resources, environmental health and safety, purchasing and compliance.