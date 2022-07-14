Fujifilm's manufacturing complex in Greenwood is being sold to a commercial real estate firm, and Fuji announced it will keep a workforce of more than 300 at the site, according to a news release.
At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Fujifilm announced the facility's sale to an affiliate of Phoenix Investors, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based firm. The company will lease back more than 1.1 million square feet across five facilities for administrative, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution work, the release said.
The announcement of the sale comes after Fuji's 2021 announcement that it will close four of its Greenwood plants by September 2022, eliminating about 400 positions. The work moved to other Fujifilm facilities to maintain production, removing the local manufacture of products such as color and inkjet paper.
"Fujifilm arrived in Greenwood over 30 years ago, and we look forward to continuing as a major employer and a good neighbor in the community," said Jun Higuchi, president of Fujifilm Holdings America Corp. "We look forward to working with Phoenix Investors to create a productive and enjoyable working environment for our valued employees."
The company will continue to manufacture its personalized photo products group, warehousing, distribution and administrative support functions locally. It's also increasing manufacturing of its QuickSnap one-time cameras, made in Greenwood.
Phoenix Investors specializes in renovating large commercial campuses, the release said. This deal is expected to close by early October 2022. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
"For over the last 12 years, we have successfully redeveloped single-tenant manufacturing campuses like this one into successful multi-tenant facilities," Phoenix President and CEO David Marks said.