Greenwood High School ran on a normal schedule and was “business as usual,” according to Greenwood County School District 50 after concerns over inappropriate messages and rumors of a threat toward the school.
On Thursday afternoon, the district released a statement that school officials were investigating a report of a student “sending inappropriate messages.”
When asked what the nature of the message was, Johnathan Graves, director of communications, said Friday morning the messages contained “explicit content.”
Thursday’s statement also said there would be additional law enforcement at the school on Friday.
Graves said there hasn’t been a threat made to the school, but that there were rumors of a threat.
“The additional security is there just as a precaution,” Graves said Friday morning.
On Friday afternoon, he said there was nothing new to report and that the school ran on a normal schedule.
“The matter is still currently being investigated by law enforcement and school administration,” Graves said.
“Please note that there was never a threat made towards the school or any students or staff member. We will continue to encourage students, staff, and parents to always report any suspicious activity or behavior to school administration or law enforcement.”
When asked for clarification of what was being investigated, Graves confirmed there was no threat, but rumors of one and that rumors are being investigated.
Graves did not answer whether the rumors of a threat were connected to the explicit messages.
