As Hurricane Ian marks its path through South Carolina, effects in the Lakelands have largely been fallen trees and a few power outages.
Jamie Parrish, Greenwood County emergency management coordinator, said Friday had been good.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 4:05 pm
“We haven’t had anything,” she said.
The county had responded to downed trees and brush fires overnight and into Friday morning.
As of 2 p.m., the only local power outages reported by Duke Energy affected six customers around Brocker Road, south of Kirksey. The reason given was fallen trees or limbs damaging Duke equipment. The power was later restored.
There was an outage in the Shoals Junction area Friday morning that has been restored.
In McCormick County around 12:30 p.m., S.C. Highway Patrol reported a tree down near the intersection of Washington School and Williams Long roads, which is about 2 miles south of Parksville in McCormick County.
Aiken Electric Cooperative reported that 511 of its 520 customers in McCormick County were without power midday Friday. Power has since been restored.
Lakelands counties are included in a hurricane local statement from the National Weather Service that says gusty winds and heavy rains are expected.
The area is also under a wind advisory.
The Clarks Hill area of McCormick County is under a tropical storm warning.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
