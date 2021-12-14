Firefighters doused two burning homes in Greenwood County, and the American Red Cross is helping both families displaced by the fires.
The first of these fires sparked Monday shortly after midnight at 105 Trace Chain Road. The fire started in the kitchen, and there were visible flames when firefighters drove up, Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said.
Two women and a man lived there, Holmes said, and while they were home when the fire sparked, no one was injured. Holmes did not know what started the fire, though the residents said they were not cooking when the fire sparked in the kitchen, about where the stove was.
Firefighters were at Trace Chain Road until about 1:30 a.m. No one was injured, and firefighters rescued one cat. Despite trying to resuscitate another cat that was in the home, the animal died, Holmes said.
The second fire sparked at about 3 p.m. Monday at 308 Sunrise Circle. Holmes said there was heavy smoke coming from the attic when firefighters arrived, and flames had burned through an exterior wall at the back of the house.
The fire spread up and into the attic, igniting insulation that kept firefighters chasing hot spots, Holmes said. They had to pull down a majority of the ceiling to douse those hot spots.
Two men were home when the fire ignited, and neither was injured. Holmes said the fire sparked from the heat generated by a wood stove's flue pipe that ran through a window and ended just short of the roofline, exposing the exterior wall to the heat from the pipe. Firefighters spent about two hours on scene.
The American Red Cross said in a news release Tuesday it was helping four people with financial assistance following these two fires. The money is intended to help with immediate needs, like clothing, food and shelter.