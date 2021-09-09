A scrap metal fire sparked Thursday evening at C&C Metal Recycling, but county firefighters were able to douse the blaze, said Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes.
The fire call came in at 6:12 p.m., Holmes said, and firefighters went to C&C’s facility off Wingert Road. Employees let firefighters use the company’s equipment to spread shredded metal over the concrete area the scrap is housed on, so crews could douse the flames, Holmes said.
Firefighters used a combination of water and foam to douse the scrap fire, Holmes said. The fire was contained by concrete walls, and he said firefighters cleared from the scene by 8:14 p.m.