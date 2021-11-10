Black smoke wafted from Milwee Avenue, where a family was displaced Wednesday evening when their house burned, according to officials.
Greenwood firefighters responded to a fire call shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Fire Battalion Chief Todd Wall said one engine and one tower-truck crew responded and went in to douse the flames.
The fire appeared to start in a bedroom on the left side of the house, Wall said. The owner smelled smoke from a closed room. When he opened the door to investigate, air entered the room and fueled a larger fire.
Firefighters used tools to pull charred and smoke-damaged items from the bedroom window after putting the fire out. Wall said he contacted the American Red Cross to get aid for the multiple people who lived in the house. Greenwood CPW was on scene to cut off utilities to the house because of the damage, which Wall said was mostly concentrated in the side bedroom.