The house was already in flames as Greenwood County firefighters arrived Wednesday afternoon at 1221 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood.
The call came out at about 1:30 p.m., and firefighters who first arrived found the house's attic burning along with a front room, Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said. The resident wasn't at home when the fire started, and firefighters couldn't immediately tell what sparked it, but the flames spread through the attic and destroyed much of the house, Northwest Fire Chief Chad Kellum said.
One firefighter had an ember slip through a gap in his suit while battling the blaze and had a second-degree burn to his wrist that was treated on scene, Holmes said. The part-time paid firefighter was back to hauling hoses once the fire was out.
Kellum said the house seemed a total loss, and the American Red Cross was called out to help the resident displaced by the fire.