NINETY SIX — Firefighters managed to stop flames from spreading from a vacant building to the adjacent properties in downtown Ninety Six on Tuesday afternoon.
Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said the call came out for a structure fire at 129 Main St. E., Ninety Six, but by the time he got into his truck, flames had engulfed the building. The brick buildings used to house Riley’s Auto Sales, but have been vacant and owner Trent Jones used them to store scrap.
Witnesses said there were several nearby lightning strikes before the fire, and Jones said power flickered next door at Ninety Six Tire and Oil. Holmes said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and he’ll check with the National Weather Service about lightning in the area.
Flames came out from the roof and sides of the building, so Holmes said when firefighters first arrived, their priority was to protect Ninety Six Tire and Oil and the Shell gas station across Rogers Street. The vinyl siding of the gas station convenience store was warped from the heat.
The vacant buildings looked gutted, with little remaining but the brick frame and a pile of bricks that fell from the burning building. Jones, who has owned the building for about 20 years, said it hasn’t had power running to it since 2017.
“I’m just glad that nobody got hurt,” he said.
Ninety Six Tire and Oil, a local gathering spot that claims to have the world’s best hot dogs, received what appeared to be minor heat damage at one corner. Holmes said the brick construction and metal canopy over the entrance likely helped protect it from the fire.