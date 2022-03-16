Filing opens at noon today for the partisan primary elections in June.
These races include the seats of three Greenwood County Council members, state Rep. Anne Parks of District 12, Rep. John McCravy of District 13 seat and Probate Judge Travis Moore.
Anyone wanting to run for these offices has to fill out a statement of intent of candidacy form and a party pledge form. These are available at the Greenwood County Voter Registration and Election office at 600 Monument St., suite 113, or online at scvotes.gov/candidate-information. County Elections Director Connie Moody said candidates should not sign these forms before coming to the office to turn them in, as a staffer has to witness their signature.
Each race comes with a different filing fee, calculated as 1% of the position’s base salary, multiplied by the term of office. Filing fee is $2,515 for probate judge, $208 for state House costs and $329.60 for County Council. These fees cannot be paid in cash, Moody said, but by check or money order made out to the candidate’s respective state party.
Filing closes at noon March 30, and the primary election will be June 14, with a runoff on June 28 if needed. Filing for nonpartisan races, including municipal elections and the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees race will be in August.
