A fetus died early Saturday in a head-on collision 2 miles north of Gray Court in Laurens County.
A 2006 Nissan Maxima crossed the centerline about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Old Laurens Road near Stoddard Mill Road and hit a 2015 Chrysler, according to state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The 33-year-old woman driving the Maxima was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and had to be extricated. She was airlifted to an area hospital, Bolt said. The 49-year-old woman driving the Chrysler was also wearing a seat belt, Bolt said, and was injured and taken to an area hospital.
Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. The Laurens County coroner has not released information about the deceased.