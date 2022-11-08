Abundant sunshine. High 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 1:59 pm
The American Red Cross was called to help a family after a car crashed into their home Tuesday morning.
A family on Spring Street is picking up the pieces after a car crashed into their home Tuesday morning.
Fire Capt. Brian Brown said no one in the house was injured, however those in the car were trapped. EMS took them to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The American Red Cross has been called to help the family.
