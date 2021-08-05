Ninety Six school officials are breathing a sigh of relief after a potential threat turned out to be a false alarm.
Greenwood County School District 52 officials said a bus driver received a report of a student in possession of a weapon on a bus while on the way to district schools, a release from the district said. The bus driver and monitor secured the bus while law enforcement was contacted. After a thorough search of the bus by the Ninety Six Police Department, no weapon was found.
After no threat was found, students were taken to school without incident.
"While we are thankful the potential threat was a false alarm," the release said, "the District commends the actions of local enforcement and District employees in response to this incident."