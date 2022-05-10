Results are in for elections in two Lakelands school districts.
Voters who live in the areas for Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 went to the polls Tuesday to choose trustees for school boards.
In Ware Shoals, incumbent Shanon Calvert received the most votes for the one open seat.
Unofficial tallies show Calvert receiving 109 votes among voters in Greenwood, Laurens and Abbeville Counties.
He faced challengers Amanda Cheshire Salter, who received 98 votes, and Joey Ward, who received 11.
In Ninety Six, two seats were up for election.
Incumbent Dr. Bryan Green and Jay Reynolds received the highest number of votes, according to unofficial results.
Green received 251 votes and Reynolds received 299.
They faced Nancy Barbee Werts, who received 94 votes, and DeShaun Williams, who received 31. There were four write-in votes.
Reynolds thanked voters and said he is looking forward to working with Dr. Beth Taylor, the district’s incoming superintendent and being part of the school board “and helping to keep Ninety Six the school district that it is.”
Green said Tuesday night he was feeling excited. He mentioned the district made progress under current superintendent Dr. Rex Ward and said he is excited to work with Taylor.
He said the district is “at the cusp of doing some really great things.”
Current District 52 board member Jeff Chapman did not run for reelection.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.