top story Election Day: 2022 midterm primaries From staff reports Jun 14, 2022 Today is Election Day in the 2022 midterm primaries and polls are open until 7 p.m.Need a sample ballot? Know where to vote? That information and more is available at scvotes.gov.For information on Lakelands candidates, check out our comprehensive coverage: bit.ly/3xvnfHQ.Want to tell us what you're seeing at the polls? Email newsroom@indexjournal.com or call 864-223-1811.