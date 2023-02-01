Gavel

After allegations of sexual and verbal abuse by Paralympian Parker Egbert sparked a lawsuit with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee last year, representatives for Egbert shared the family's disappointment Wednesday after USOPC reinstated employees who were put on leave during the investigation.

Egbert competed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on the U.S. swimming team. On Nov. 11, 2022, Laura Egbert filed a lawsuit on behalf of her son. The complaint said USOPC allowed Griswold, a fellow Paralympic swimmer who previously faced allegations of misconduct, access to then-19-year-old Parker Egbert, including time alone in a shared hotel room.

