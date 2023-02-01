After allegations of sexual and verbal abuse by Paralympian Parker Egbert sparked a lawsuit with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee last year, representatives for Egbert shared the family's disappointment Wednesday after USOPC reinstated employees who were put on leave during the investigation.
Egbert competed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on the U.S. swimming team. On Nov. 11, 2022, Laura Egbert filed a lawsuit on behalf of her son. The complaint said USOPC allowed Griswold, a fellow Paralympic swimmer who previously faced allegations of misconduct, access to then-19-year-old Parker Egbert, including time alone in a shared hotel room.
In Sept. 2020, Griswold was temporarily restricted by U.S. Center for SafeSport over allegations of misconduct. Griswold was reinstated, but the 2022 complaint from Egbert alleges Griswold repeatedly verbally and sexually abused Egbert.
Though the case remains pending in federal court in Colorado, a public relations firm representing the Egbert family shared their disappointment Wednesday over USOPC reinstating employees previously placed on leave during an investigation into Egbert's allegations.
"The Egbert family is shocked and utterly disappointed with this decision," the release from Goldman McCormick Public Relations said. " The family intends to continue to zealously pursue all available legal avenues to ensure the responsible parties are brought to justice and will not stop until this is achieved."
Griswold's attorney filed a response to the Egbert complaint on Jan. 20 that denies the allegations in the complaint. Attorneys for Egbert, Griswold and USOPC were not immediately available for comment, nor was a media representative of USOPC.
This is a developing story.
