Traffic fatality

As visibility plunged across Greenwood County amid dense fog, one person was killed in a wreck just after midnight Thursday.

A 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer was heading south along Highway 72/221 East when the truck went off the right side of the road, according to Cpl. Joe Hovis with the state Highway Patrol.

Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said the Volvo went up an embankment and struck a number of trees before stopping.

Jalen Deon Robertson of Blythewood died at the scene, Cox said. Hovis reported the 23-year-old was wearing a seat belt.

At 6:41 a.m., Highway Patrol's realtime traffic website indicated officials were still at the scene of the wreck, which was near Christian Road.

