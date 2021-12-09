Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Areas of dense fog early. Generally cloudy. High 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 7:54 am
As visibility plunged across Greenwood County amid dense fog, one person was killed in a wreck just after midnight Thursday.
A 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer was heading south along Highway 72/221 East when the truck went off the right side of the road, according to Cpl. Joe Hovis with the state Highway Patrol.
Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said the Volvo went up an embankment and struck a number of trees before stopping.
Jalen Deon Robertson of Blythewood died at the scene, Cox said. Hovis reported the 23-year-old was wearing a seat belt.
At 6:41 a.m., Highway Patrol's realtime traffic website indicated officials were still at the scene of the wreck, which was near Christian Road.
Enter to win incredible prizes from local businesses this holiday season!
Best Indoor • Best Outdoor • Four Great Local Sponsors • 12/3 to 12/19!