No one was injured when an early morning fire destroyed a Lakewood Heights residence.
A neighbor called at 5:09 a.m. Wednesday to report a Lakewood Drive house was on fire. Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes said when firefighters arrived less than 10 minutes later, the residence was fully engulfed.
It took more than a dozen firefighters about 2 1/2 hours to extinguish the blaze, he said, adding that officials remained on scene Wednesday afternoon as investigators tried to determine what sparked the fire. Holmes said the extent of the damage might make finding the cause difficult.
Holmes said the house was a total loss. The assessed value of the property, including the land, was $50,000, according to online records.
No one was home when firefighters arrived, Holmes said, and no one was injured.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, State Law Enforcement Division and county fire service are investigating the blaze.