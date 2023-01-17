The future's looking bright in Greenwood after county council approved a fee agreement for a $115 million investment in solar energy.

Previously known only as "Project Gopher," the county's agreement is with Duke Energy Renewables Solar, which would invest the $115 million in nine parcels northwest of Hodges and roughly along Highway 178.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags