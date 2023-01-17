The future's looking bright in Greenwood after county council approved a fee agreement for a $115 million investment in solar energy.
Previously known only as "Project Gopher," the county's agreement is with Duke Energy Renewables Solar, which would invest the $115 million in nine parcels northwest of Hodges and roughly along Highway 178.
"This would be our largest-scale solar project to date," said James Bateman, county economic development director.
The county is negotiating a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Duke that would offer 30-year fixed millage rates on the associated properties, with a 10-year extension option. Council voted 6-0 to approve the agreement, with council member Theo Lane recusing himself from the vote over a conflict of interest related to his professional ties to Duke Energy.
At the meeting, council also heard from representatives of First Citizens Bank, which handles the county's investments. Neil Chapman with the bank said inflation is coming down from its June peak of 9.1%, though the current 6.5% is still high relative to previous years.
With expectations that the Federal Reserve Board will raise interest rates to about 4.75%, First Citizen's Jared Davidson discussed with council the possibility of putting the county's Electrical Capital Fund in longer-term investments to lock in higher rates.
The bulk of Tuesday's meeting was spent in discussions with representatives from the Humane Society of Greenwood regarding their contractual agreement with the county. Check indexjournal.com later for information about those discussions.
