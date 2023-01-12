Duke Energy had fewer than 200 customers in Greenwood County without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, down from a high of more than 2,200 after a storm blanketed the area in rain, wind and tornado warnings, according to the company's online outage map.

The largest outage in the county, centered near Hodges, had affected 1,474. Power to that community has since been restored.

A lineman trims tree branches off power lines on Deadfall Road in north Greenwood County.