Traffic fatality

A Greenwood man died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday near Ninety Six.

Jeremy Allen Day, 34, died at the scene, according to a release from the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.

A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Day crashed along Tillman Territory Road near Ben Kinard Road about 4:30 a.m., state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

The vehicle went off the side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree, Bolt said. Day was the only person in the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.