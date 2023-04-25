Driver dies after wreck in Laurens County From staff reports Apr 25, 2023 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person has died after a wreck that occurred Saturday on Greenpond Road in Laurens County.Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said at 2:21 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on Greenpond Road when it hit a Lexus SUV that was trying to turn into a private drive. The driver of the truck and SUV were taken to an area hospital, Bolt said, where the driver of the SUV later died. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Roads And Traffic Most read news Greenwood restaurateur accuses officer of excessive force Attack at Northside Middle School sends student to hospital Greenwood PD faces lawsuit over traffic stop Greenwood police: Child airlifted after crash Wrecks, fatalities becoming more common on Cokesbury Road Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Latino Student Summit promotes education, career opportunities Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored Lander’s third annual Art Walk celebrates students’ creativity, passion