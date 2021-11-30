Traffic fatality

A 46-year-old driver from North Augusta died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer in McCormick County, according to the state Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday along S.C. Highway 28 near the road’s intersection with U.S. Highway 221/Clarks Hill Highway.

A northbound 2012 Dodge minivan struck the back of a 2018 Freightliner that was attempting to turn left onto U.S. 221, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene, Ridgeway said, while the 36-year-old trucker from Lincolnton, Georgia, in the Freightliner was uninjured.

