Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 1, 2021 @ 12:36 am
A 46-year-old driver from North Augusta died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer in McCormick County, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday along S.C. Highway 28 near the road’s intersection with U.S. Highway 221/Clarks Hill Highway.
A northbound 2012 Dodge minivan struck the back of a 2018 Freightliner that was attempting to turn left onto U.S. 221, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.
The driver of the minivan died at the scene, Ridgeway said, while the 36-year-old trucker from Lincolnton, Georgia, in the Freightliner was uninjured.