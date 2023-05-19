Driver dies 9 days after Laurens County wreck From staff reports May 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A driver who got into a wreck nine days ago in Laurens County died today.The wreck happened at 1:10 p.m. May 10, according to state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.A 2005 Dodge SUV was headed west along S.C. Highway 56, when it went off the right side of the road about three miles east of Cross Hill.The driver of the minivan over-corrected and struck a 2017 Toyota minivan, which then went off the road and hit a ditch, Bolt said.The driver of the SUV was injured and flown to an area hospital, while the driver and a passenger in the minivan were taken by EMS to a hospital.The driver of the minivan died Friday, Bolt said. Details about the driver were not immediately available from the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Coroner IDs victim in fiery Highway 254 wreck Ninety Six man dies in late night wreck Laurens County deputies respond to shooting 13 years of changing lives: Community remembers Carson McDonald Bath & Body Works moving; Five Below joining mall stores Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Community Theatre receives funding Two healthcare executives join PTC Foundation board Self Regional Healthcare partners with R-Zero