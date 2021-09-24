A driver died eight days after getting into a wreck in Laurens County, according to the state Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened at 1:40 p.m. Sept. 15, on Welcome Church Road near Whelon Road, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver of a 2005 Chrysler van was headed north along Welcome Church Road when, about half a mile north of Laurens, the van went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, but was trapped in the vehicle, Bolt said. First responders took the driver to a local hospital.
Todd Snover, 74, died of his injuries Thursday at Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.