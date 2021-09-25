A Donalds man died in a Friday night motorcycle wreck in Abbeville County, authorities said.
Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn identified the man as 39-year-old Mathew Charles Collins.
The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. along Keowee Road near Paco Drive, 1 mile east of Antreville.
Witnesses riding behind Collins said he was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle, according to Dorn. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said Collins' 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, then a fence.
Collins was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office are investigating. Abbeville County Sheriff's Office, EMS and firefighters also responded to the crash.