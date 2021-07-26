Two dive teams Monday combed the waters of Lake Greenwood, looking for a boater who didn’t resurface when he jumped into the water over the weekend.
The initial 911 call came in at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday — a group of people, including adults and children, were on a pontoon boat on Lake Greenwood, said Greg Lucas, spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources. They were between the Grand Harbor community on the Greenwood County side and Skippers On Lake Greenwood in Cross Hill when one person jumped into the water from the boat.
When the jumper didn’t resurface, the others called 911, Lucas said.
Two DNR dive teams have searched the area since then and spent Monday continuing their scans. One team is doing a systematic grid search of the area while the second team dives to investigate points of interest identified using sonar scanners, Lucas said.
These teams, the Aquatic Investigations and Recovery Teams, are DNR officers from throughout the state trained in underwater searches for drowning victims. They help SLED and other law enforcement agencies with evidence recovery as well, in addition to their regular duties as DNR officers.
“It’s been a long, hard process,” Lucas said Monday. “They worked 14 hours yesterday.”
Lucas couldn’t identify the person they were looking for — he said if the boater’s body is recovered, a coroner’s office would identify him and notify their family. Searchers have been working to get witness repots and use cellphone tower data to help narrow the area they’re searching, but Lucas said spotty cellphone signal on the lake has made pinpointing the boaters’ location when they made the 911 call difficult.
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and EMS department are helping DNR with the search. Sheriff Dennis Kelly said deputies went out with the county boat to help search the first day, but have mostly taken the role of traffic control and keeping boaters out of the search area.
DNR divers will continue their search at daylight, Lucas said. Officers will be aided by a cadaver dog, with the dive team resuming their searches at 9 a.m.