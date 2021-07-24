A possible drowning was reported Saturday on Lake Greenwood, near the Grand Harbor area.
Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 4:38 p.m. Saturday.
State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Greg Lucas said rescue teams searched the main river channel area throughout the night and into Sunday afternoon.
SCNR dive teams have been diving a grid provided by witnesses, Lucas said. The team has been diving for about 6 hours Sunday in 35-40 feet of water.
Lucas said that, in addition to DNR, the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, Greenwood County EMS, Abbeville County EMS and Richland County Sheriff's Office were assisting in the search.