The state Department of Natural Resources dive team will continue recovery efforts this morning for a person suspected of drowning in Lake Greenwood, near the Grand Harbor area.
SCDNR spokesperson Greg Lucas said at 8:40 p.m. Sunday that a body had not been recovered and rescue efforts would resume at 9 a.m. today. The DNR supervisor will be on the site at daylight, Lucas said. Sgt. Jeff Graham with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in at 4:38 p.m. Saturday about a possible drowning.
Lucas said rescue teams searched the main river channel area throughout Saturday night and into late Sunday. Dive teams were working a grid provided by witnesses, Lucas said. The team has been diving in 35-40 feet of water.
Lucas said that, in addition to DNR, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County EMS, Abbeville County EMS and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.