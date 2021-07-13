NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52 will soon begin a search for a new superintendent who will start about this time next year.
Tuesday evening, the district’s board of trustees and Superintendent Rex Ward announced that Ward will retire from the district effective June 30, 2022.
“Dr. Ward serves as the District’s Superintendent since his hire in 2017. His service to students of this District and the state of South Carolina includes 33 years in various roles as a teacher, coach and administrator,” the board’s statement reads.
The board will begin planning for Ward’s successor in the coming weeks, the statement says.
Ward thanked the board for support, as well as other board members he’s worked with in his four years as superintendent.
“It’s been a thrill, it’s been an honor. I’m very humbled to be able to serve as superintendent,” he said. Ward reflected on his 17 years with the school district as assistant principal of Ninety Six High, then principal at Ninety Six High, then superintendent.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said.
“Sometimes in life, there’s something that happens that you have to start reflecting and reprioritizing your life and this event happened after our last meeting.
“I know that we agreed on a term for me to return, but I had a hard decision to make. I felt like I’ve been in this business 33 years and it was time for me to do something else. This was all about Rex Ward making the decision to do something else and that’s it.”
Ward said when he got the superintendent’s job he had three goals: to stay healthy, to leave the district better than he found it and not to outstay his welcome.
“And I feel like that the district’s in a great place right here and it’s fixing to thrive because of the people in it and I’m just humbled to be a part of it and humbled to work with these individuals in this room,” he said.
Board member Jeff Chapman spoke about Ward during the meeting, adding he took over at one of the lowest points in the district’s history and said that Ward had not overstayed his welcome.
“I’d like to go on the record, I think the press is here, I want them to understand that his statement of saying that he wanted to ... not outstay his welcome, his welcome had not expired,” Chapman said, mentioning a recent vote to extend Ward’s contract.
Chairman Kevin Campbell also spoke, mentioning problems in the district and stating that Ward “inherited a mess and straightened it out, so I thank you for it.”