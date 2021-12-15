The Ninety Six school board has narrowed its pool for the district's next superintendent to three candidates.
Greenwood County School District 52's board approved the slate Tuesday evening.
Finalists are David Pitts, current assistant superintendent for operations in Laurens County School District 56; Beth Taylor, executive director of secondary education in Greenwood County School District 50; and John Tharp, a school and district administrator in Hamilton County, Tennessee.
The district released the names through its attorney, Alex Sherard with White and Story LLC.
The vote on the finalists was unanimous, Sherard said.
Pitts began his career in York and Newberry County schools before heading to Clinton. He has worked as assistant principal and principal in District 56.
“Dr. Pitts believes in teaching the whole child, exposing all students to fine arts, athletics, and high academic standards,” the release says.
“Dr. Pitts has extensive experience at the district level, including instruction, safety and security, operations, federal programs, accreditation, strategic planning, public relations, school nutrition, transportation, and community involvement.”
Taylor began her teaching career in Abbeville High School, then worked there are assistant principal and principal before becoming principal of Greenwood High School before coming into her current position.
“One of Dr. Taylor’s outstanding accomplishments is extending the pathways for students through Dual Enrollment at Piedmont Technical College and Lander University,” the news release says.
“She believes that a district’s mission is to help identify students’ talents and interests and match those with opportunities and experiences in our schools, community, and state.”
Tharp began teaching in Wayne County, North Carolina. He served as superintendent in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has been an assistant superintendent in Tennessee and in Taylors, South Carolina. He has published one book.
The board began the search for a superintendent in early September after Superintendent Rex Ward announced he would retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. At the beginning of the search, an online survey was published to get input from the community on issues facing the district and the type of leader desired for the district.
The board plans to host a community meet and greet with finalists after winter break and hopes to appoint a superintendent-elect by early spring, the release said.
Three board members — Dr. Bryan Green, Jeff Chapman and Ray Jackson — were present at Tuesday's meeting while Chairperson Kevin Campbell and board member Ray Pilgrim were absent.
“Hiring a Superintendent is one of the most important functions of an effective school board,” Green said in the news release announcing the finalists.
“While we’ll certainly miss Dr. Ward’s leadership, I can say with confidence that the three final candidates raise the bar for the students in our beloved community. I’m excited to continue engaging in the hiring process and look forward to learning more about each finalist and what they can bring to our District.”
Ward announced his plans to retire in July of this year.
“It’s been a thrill, it’s been an honor. I’m very humbled to be able to serve as superintendent,” he said at the time.
Ward has spent 17 years with the school district as assistant principal of Ninety Six High, then principal at Ninety Six High, then superintendent.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said.
“Sometimes in life, there’s something that happens that you have to start reflecting and reprioritizing your life and this event happened after our last meeting.
“I know that we agreed on a term for me to return, but I had a hard decision to make. I felt like I’ve been in this business 33 years and it was time for me to do something else. This was all about Rex Ward making the decision to do something else and that’s it.”