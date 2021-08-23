Additional law enforcement will be present at Friday evening’s football game between Greenwood and Emerald high schools.
Greenwood County School District 50 on Monday released a statement that it is “aware of rumors of a potential altercation surrounding this game.”
“Please know that along with all of our standard safety protocols and procedures (metal detectors, clear bag policy, etc.) for major events, we will have additional law enforcement at the game,” the district’s statement, posted on social media, reads.
The district asks that anyone with questions or concerns call 864-941-5433.
“Thank you for your continued support of our school district and your efforts in helping to keep our students, staff and community safe,” the post says.
Friday’s game is set to take place at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.