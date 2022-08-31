Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable..
A person connected to Northside Middle School has monkeypox, but district officials said this isn’t cause for concern.
The case, identified by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, is isolated and the person had no close contacts, according to a release from Greenwood County School District 50.
Anyone with questions should call the DHEC Careline at 1-855-4SC-DHEC. For information on monkeypox, visit cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.
