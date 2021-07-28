Diana Pet Food has completed construction on its newest cattery.
“The addition of a building and two extra cat panels will allow the company to provide additional services and methodologies to meet regional customers’ needs,” a press release from the company said.
The new cattery was completed in June and provides an environment to ensure best-in-class cats' well-being while using innovative techniques for pet food performance measurement, the release said.
The new facility is at Diana Pet Food’s Panelis facility, which contains one kennel of 40 dogs and now two cattery’s housing 80 cats per building, giving the company 160 cats to observe.
As previously reported, Panelis is a facility where the company tests palatability of food for dogs and cats. Last fall, the Index-Journal was given a tour of the facility.
“We are going to have eight cat rooms,” said George Josef, senior business and operations manager of Panelis at Diana Pet Food, in an interview last fall.
The new cattery is larger than its companion which Josef said would have larger rooms – allowing 10 cats comfortable per room.
Panelis has been open since December 2017. Josef said the Humane Society of Greenwood is the largest supplier of cats for the cattery. Kittens are typically brought into the program at 8 to 12 weeks old.
The panel for the new cattery is a mix of kittens adopted from the Humane Society and pure breed cats, the release said. Kittens are now going through their qualification phase, the final step before they become official Panelis tasters.