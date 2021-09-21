State health officials confirmed a bat found in Calhoun Falls had rabies and exposed at least one pet to the virus.
In a news release Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said a bat found near Tate Street and Waterford Lane in Calhoun Falls tested positive for rabies. No people were known to be exposed, but one cat was and will be quarantined as required by state law.
The bat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for tests on Saturday and was confirmed to have rabies Monday.
"Never handle a bat or any wild stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands," the release said. "Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies."
Anyone who thinks they, someone they know or a pet came in contact with this bat or another animal that might have rabies should call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at 864-227-5915 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or after hours at 888-847-0902.