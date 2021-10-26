A 59-year-old man disappeared Tuesday morning, and Greenwood County deputies put out word for the community to look out for him.
An alert went out at about 2:10 p.m. through the county's Code Red system of the disappearance of a 59-year-old man last seen at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Nottingham Lane and Newcastle Road. The man, who was not named, has strawberry blonde hair, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 136 pounds, the alert said.
The man might be in health crisis, deputies said. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he didn't know much else about the man's disappearance, but that deputies were on their way to the area he was last seen to search for him.