District 50 schools will operate on a normal schedule today, following Friday night’s brawl at the high school jamboree that sent crowds of people scatter and brought games to an end.
Steve Glenn, superintendent, issued a statement to that effect Sunday, adding that “there have been no threats made to any of our schools” at this time. Glenn said there will be additional law enforcement and staff in and around the district’s campuses Monday.
Glenn said most of the people involved in the brawl have been identified and will be disciplined according to the law and school board policy.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our school district,” Glenn said. “Those who choose to disrupt our schools and functions happening on our campuses will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”
In the wake of a melee near the concession stand during Friday night’s jamboree, some fans rushed onto the field and players tried to leave in a chaotic scene that ended the contest between Emerald and Ware Shoals, with the Vikings up 6-0. The PA announcer twice told fans gathered near the concession stand to find a seat or go home.
Then a wave of people rushed up one side of the hill near the concession stand, and the announcer said the jamboree was called off. Then, as Emerald and Ware Shoals players and coaches tried to leave, another wave of fans came running onto the field, and players hit the ground before rushing to the team buses.
At least one person was injured in the stampede. She was being assisted by first responders, who said she was knocked over and hit her head.
A number of people were handcuffed and put into Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office vehicles. Officials confirmed multiple arrests but didn’t immediately have details on how many were taken into custody or what charges they might face.
Josh Hood, sheriff’s office spokesperson, said deputies were still piecing together what happened. Despite reports of a shooting, no officers or administrators at the school heard gunfire and authorities found no evidence shots were fired, he said. In a Facebook post, deputies encouraged anyone with video or information about what unfolded Friday night to contact investigators.
Greenwood County School District 50 spokesperson Johnathan Graves said in a statement issued Friday night that no gunshots were fired.
Graves and Hood said EMS took a number of people to the hospital.
Acknowledging that Friday night turned to chaos, Greenwood athletic director Sparky Hudson said security had worked to corral students as problems arose at the game. Despite their best efforts, however, the situation got out of hand, and “at that point, we shut it down.”
“It’s embarrassing,” he said.
Hudson said this goes against the culture his department strives for and promised to work to restore a sense of safety at games.
“This doesn’t break our resolve,” he said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to make it right.”