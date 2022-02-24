fire

A Cross Hill woman died at the scene of a structure fire Thursday in Laurens County.

Robbie J. Richardson, a 61-year-old female, died at the scene of the fire, according to a release from Bill Williams Jr., a Laurens County deputy coroner.

An autopsy will be performed, Williams said, and the fire is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County fire officials.

