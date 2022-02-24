Cross Hill woman dies in Laurens County fire From staff reports Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cross Hill woman died at the scene of a structure fire Thursday in Laurens County.Robbie J. Richardson, a 61-year-old female, died at the scene of the fire, according to a release from Bill Williams Jr., a Laurens County deputy coroner.An autopsy will be performed, Williams said, and the fire is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County fire officials. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector The Huguenotes deliver Singing Valentines Feb 23, 2022 SAR Cambridge Chapter elects officers Feb 22, 2022 $1.6 million grant to expand career outreach to high school students Feb 22, 2022 Award-winning student photographer enjoys ‘Capturing the Moment’ Feb 22, 2022 Latest News +7 3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing +5 Parents of teen charged in school shooting to stand trial +14 Wall Street reels, then recovers after invasion of Ukraine +4 Djokovic to be replaced at No 1 by Medvedev after Dubai loss +5 EXPLAINER: A look at US steps taken, and not, against Russia Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoodfields teacher on administrative leave after allegedly stealing pillsTwo Greenwood women face assault chargesStudent arrested after pocketknife found in belongings at schoolIn split votes, Abbeville County school board approves school calendar, resolutionA food experience: Railtown Cafe brings something new to downtown McCormickGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeFive teenagers arrested after shootingsDistrict 50 board approves policy, calendar changesReport: Police seek shooters after 1 man hit outside McAlister'sLawsuit says Greenwood County jail staff negligent in inmate's death 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News SC House's $14 billion budget provides raises for almost all Hands-free cellphone bill passes the South Carolina Senate Democrats and Republicans praise tax cuts in South Carolina Family of S Carolina man killed in jail want hate crime law S. Carolina considers replacing Confederate Memorial Day CNN News US stocks rebound after Biden announces sanctions Air raid sirens instead of church bells. Couple weds as Russia invades CNN military analyst on what Russia will do next Biden announces more sanctions against Russia